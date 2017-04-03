Town of Bethany looking to fill board vacancies

From Bethany Town Supervisor Carl Hyde:

Over the last 2 years the Town of Bethany has been trying to fill some vacant seats on the Planning Board and the Zoning Board of Appeals by running several ads with no success.

There are 2 vacant seats on the Zoning Board of Appeals and 1 vacant Planning Board seat and 1 vacant planning board secretary/alternate seat.

Vacant board seats count as NO votes.

Any Bethany resident who would like to fill a vacancy may contact the Town Clerk at 585-343-1399.

If these seats are not filled by the June 12th Town Board meeting the Town will move forward in adopting a local law changing the number of members on each board to 5 and 5.