Town of Byron received $2.9 million in funding assistance for water district

Press release:

Congressman Chris Collins (NY-27) today announced $2,220,000.00 in federal funding for the Village of Wyoming and $2,858,000.00 in federal funding for the Town of Byron. This $5,078,000.00 was awarded through the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Water and Waste Disposable Loans and Grants Program. The Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program provides funding for clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary waste disposal, and stormwater drainage to households and businesses in eligible rural areas.



“Communities throughout all of Western New York deserve reliable access to clean drinking water,” said Congressman Chris Collins. “Constructing and maintaining water systems oftentimes are costly projects, but the Water and Waste Disposable Loan and Grant Program provides federal assistance to ensure rural communities, like the Town of Byron and Village of Wyoming, are still able to provide clean water for their residents. I’m proud to announce this $5,078,000 award and I know it will help residents of both communities grow stronger and healthier.”



The Town of Byron has been awarded a USDA Rural Development loan of $2,108,000.00 and a grant of $750,000.00, both of which will be used to address the lack of clean, accessible drinking water in the area. The Town of Byron intends to create Water District #8, a project which is estimated to cost $2,858,000.00, will extend public water service to 107 residential users in the town who currently do not have access to safe potable water.



“On behalf of the Town of Byron, myself, and residents of the affected area, we greatly appreciate the work that Congressman Collins has done on our behalf,” said Peter Yasses, Byron Town Supervisor. “Most of the residents have had to haul drinking water in, and so this funding will address that issue and ensure we can provide adequate fire protection as well.”



The Village of Wyoming has been awarded a USDA Rural Development loan of $1,554,000.00 and a grant of $666,000.00 to assist with fund restorations and replacements to local water systems. The Village of Wyoming intends to address ongoing issues with on-site wastewater systems, which have been causing groundwater quality impairments within the Village’s public water supply. This project, which is projected to cost $2,220,000.00, will provide a secondary source of water to 163 residential and commercial users and will ensure the Village’s water supply is preserved and protected.



“This is something our Village needed, as we have less than 500 village residents and only one water well,” said Nate Norton, Village of Wyoming Mayor. “This USDA funding will allow us to redo our water system, which has been a priority of ours for years. This will have a significant and direct impact on the quality of life of for here in Wyoming and we thank the Congressman for his support. We look forward to improving our water systems in the near future.”



To learn more about the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program, including eligibility requirements, please click here.