Town of Oakfield officials done 19th Century outfits to mark town's 175th anniversary
The Town of Oakfield is 175 years old, and to celebrate yesterday evening, town officials dressed up in 1840s-era clothes for a special town board meeting.
The Town split off from Elba and became it's own town on April 11, 1842 and by coincidence, the town board had a regularly scheduled meeting for April 11, 2017.
Resident Jay Wolcott, a sixth-generation Wolcott, an original founding family (bottom photo), shared some local history and Supervisor Carol Glor called the meeting to order with a recitation of the history of the formation of the first local governing body.
Highway Superintendent Alan Dennis talked a bit about why officials decided to hold this celebration.
"As a town board, we feel history and local history are important," he said.
Assemblyman Steve Hawley, below, presented the town with an official Assembly proclamation commemorating the anniversary.
Photo: Code Enforcement Officer Mark Mikolajczyk, left, Highway Superintendent Alan Dennis, Councilman Tim Kabel, Town Clerk Melissa Haacke, Supervisor Carol Glor, Councilman Jim Veazey, Councilman Kim Wolcott, and Councilman Matt Martin.
