Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 24, 2017 - 4:07pm

Town of Oakfield to receive award for Community and Government Center

posted by Howard B. Owens in Oakfield, news.

(File photo.)

The Town of Oakfield's renovated and expanded Community and Government Center will receive a 2016 Project of the Year Award for small cities/rural communities from the Genesee Valley branch of the American Public Works Association.

The award will be presented at RIT on Jan. 26.

A letter to Alan Dennis, Oakfield's public works administrator, said the award was based on the project's excellence, creativity, ingenuity and efficiency. The award recognizes the alliance between the managing agency, the engineeer, and contractors who worked together to successfully complete the project.

Previously: Town of Oakfield showcases new community and government center with County Legislature meeting

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

January 2017

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button