Town of Oakfield to receive award for Community and Government Center

(File photo.)

The Town of Oakfield's renovated and expanded Community and Government Center will receive a 2016 Project of the Year Award for small cities/rural communities from the Genesee Valley branch of the American Public Works Association.

The award will be presented at RIT on Jan. 26.

A letter to Alan Dennis, Oakfield's public works administrator, said the award was based on the project's excellence, creativity, ingenuity and efficiency. The award recognizes the alliance between the managing agency, the engineeer, and contractors who worked together to successfully complete the project.

Previously: Town of Oakfield showcases new community and government center with County Legislature meeting