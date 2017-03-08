Train derailment reported at Donahue

A train derailment is reported at the railroad crossing at Donahue Road, Town of Batavia.

UPDATE 2:25 p.m.: I just returned from the scene. The train jumped the tracks in the area of the wastewater plant, about a mile east of Donahue Road. No injuries, no toxic spills.

NOTE: We are out of power at both the house and now the office (power at the house went out about two hours ago), which has hampered our ability to do updates. There are trees down all over the place. I've driven past a few that I didn't even bother to get pictures of. I've got pictures coming of trees down on Morton Avenue, Central Avenue (down at the roots, hitting a house) and behhind Tully's two cars were hit by a downed tree, one was heavily damaged. There was also power lines down on Route 5 near the fairgrounds and a person was reportedly trapped in a car for a time with power lines on it. We have pictures coming of all this plus this morning's fire.

ALSO, Our friends at 13WHAM tell me gusts up to 71 mph have been recorded at the Rochester Airport. Also, if you have storm damage pictures to share, send them to [email protected] or text them to (585) 260-6970. Let me know if you want your name included with the photo and include location information.

UPDATE 3:10 p.m.: We continue to hear reports of trees down and wires down all over the county. There is a tree down, but I didn't catch the location, that has caught on fire. Also a truck hauling a trailer had the trailer flip at another location. Route 63 from the city line to Galloway is closed becuase of power lines down. A tree reportedly hit the house, according to a reader, and it may be along 63 where the fire is in the tree.

UPDATE 3:27 p.m.: There are 615 power outages for National Grid customers in Western New York, affecting nearly 100,000 customers. There is close to 100 in Genesee County affecting more than 12,000 customers.

UPDATE 3:33 p.m.: Statement from CSX: