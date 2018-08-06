Train stopped for railroad tie fire near Donahue Road, Batavia

A railroad tie fire is reported east of Donahue Road, Batavia.

Town of Batavia fire dispatched.

The caller is unsure of exact location. "It is by the water."

Train traffic is being shut down in both directions.

UPDATE 5:17 p.m.: The location is a half mile east of Donahue Road. A chief on scene says Engine 23 can respond non-emergency.

UPDATE 5:20 p.m.: A chief advises dispatch to contact CSX and notify the company that they might want to inspect the tie. "It's been burning for quite awhile."