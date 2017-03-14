March 14, 2017 - 7:50pm
Travel advisory issue for Genesee, notification of closures coming in
The Sheriff's Office has issued a travel advisory for Genesee County. Current and forecasted weather conditions consisting of steady and strong winds have caused whiteout conditions. These conditions are expected to continue for 24 hours. Motorists are strongly encouraged to avoid any unnecessary travel.
Cancellations and closures for Wednesday:
- Oakfield-Alabama Central Schools
- Batavia City Schools
Send notifications to [email protected]
Recent comments