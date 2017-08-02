Traveler's dog missing in East Pembroke

Sadie is missing near the Pembroke Travel Plaza.

Alyssa Coker has been traveling from California to New Hampshire with her mother and three dogs. They stopped for a break at the Pembroke Travel Plaza yesterday and when it came time to get the dogs back into their vehicle, a diesel pulled up behind them and the driver released his air brake, which startled Sadie.

The 2-year-old black border collie mix weighs about 50 pounds. She was able to bolt away, running past the plaza building, past the gas station and into the woods.

"We have been searching for her but haven't found her yet," Alyssa said. "I am completely devastated, heartbroken and desperate to find her."

Some residents in the area have aided in the search.

She was last seen with a teal-colored leash and collar. There is current contact info on her tags. She is microchipped. She is skittish, but she may not run if people approach her.

Alyssa's number is (209) 815-0233.