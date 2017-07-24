Trial date set for suspect in attempted murder on Jackson Street

Jeremy Armstrong

A trial date has been set for Jeremy R. "Boog" Armstrong, 26, of Batavia, who faces six felony counts, including attempted murder, for an alleged assault on a person on Jackson Street in December.

Armstrong is accused of shooting the victim.

The defendant, who is being held without bail, will have until Aug. 21 to decide whether to accept a plea deal rather than go to trial on Nov. 13.

District Attorney Lawrence Friedman has not publicly disclosed any potential plea offer.

Under a separate indictment, Armstrong is also facing drug charges. Unless there is a plea, Armstrong could go to trial on those charges Nov. 27.

In the attempted murder case, also faces accounts of assault in the first degree, criminal use of a firearm in the first degree, criminal use of a firearm in the third degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Armstrong and the victim reportedly knew each other.

According to sources, the victim suffered shoulder and chest wounds. He was treated first at UMMC and then transferred to ECMC.

After the incident, Armstrong allegedly fled the area and was located in March in East Hartford, Conn., and taken into custody without incident by East Hartford police.