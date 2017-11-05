Online News. Community Views.

November 5, 2017 - 11:53am

Trojans hang tough, but fall short to #1 ranked Clyde-Savannah

posted by Howard B. Owens in football, sports, news, alexander.

alexandernov42017.jpg

The Alexander Trojans, in their bid to repeat as Class D Section V champions, ran into the state's #1 ranked Class D team and came up just a little short of victory.

The Trojans lost at Alfred University 17-13 to Clyde-Savannah.

Chris McClinic rushed for 102 yards on 20 carries, scoring twice. Dylan Busch was 6-9 passing for 44 yards. Job Smith and Erik Scharlau each had two catches for 16 and 15 yards each. Mitch Gordon had 1.5 tackles, Scharlau, 9.5, and Jake Jasen, 8, along with a sack.

Top photo: Chris McClinic on his way to the end zone on a seven-yard run in the third quarter to give the Trojans a 13-9 lead at that point in the game.

alexandernov42017-2.jpg

Mitch Gordon picks up more yards after a reception.

alexandernov42017-3.jpg

McClinic.

alexandernov42017-4.jpg

Job Smith with a tackle.

alexandernov42017-5.jpg

McClinic saves a safety, getting the ball back over the goal line before hitting the ground on a run attempt.

alexandernov42017-6.jpg

Job Smith with a run after a catch.

alexandernov42017-7.jpg

Terrez Smith on defense to break up a potential TD pass.

alexandernov42017-8.jpg

Smith on a 66-yard kickoff return in the third quarter.

