Trojans hang tough, but fall short to #1 ranked Clyde-Savannah

The Alexander Trojans, in their bid to repeat as Class D Section V champions, ran into the state's #1 ranked Class D team and came up just a little short of victory.

The Trojans lost at Alfred University 17-13 to Clyde-Savannah.

Chris McClinic rushed for 102 yards on 20 carries, scoring twice. Dylan Busch was 6-9 passing for 44 yards. Job Smith and Erik Scharlau each had two catches for 16 and 15 yards each. Mitch Gordon had 1.5 tackles, Scharlau, 9.5, and Jake Jasen, 8, along with a sack.

Top photo: Chris McClinic on his way to the end zone on a seven-yard run in the third quarter to give the Trojans a 13-9 lead at that point in the game.

Mitch Gordon picks up more yards after a reception.

McClinic.

Job Smith with a tackle.

McClinic saves a safety, getting the ball back over the goal line before hitting the ground on a run attempt.

Job Smith with a run after a catch.

Terrez Smith on defense to break up a potential TD pass.

Smith on a 66-yard kickoff return in the third quarter.

