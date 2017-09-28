Online News. Community Views.

September 28, 2017 - 12:17pm

Truck accident on Thruway in Le Roy

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, Le Roy, news.

A semi-truck has left the roadway and traveled into the trees on the Thruway in the area of mile marker 392 in the westbound lane.

The driver has been ejected and is unconscious.

Le Roy fire and Le Roy ambulance dispatched.

UPDATE 12:22 p.m.: Bergen requested to stand by in quarters with one engine.

UPDATE 12:29 p.m.: Bergen requested to fill in one engine at Le Roy Fire Hall.

UPDATE 1:48 p.m.: Statement from Troop T, State Police:

On Thursday, September 28, 2017, at approximately 12:14 p.m., State Police were dispatched to investigate a serious injury tractor-trailer accident on I-90, westbound near exits 47 & 48, in the Town of Stafford. The investigation is still ongoing, more information will be released as it becomes available. Expect traffic delays in the area.

