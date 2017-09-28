Truck accident on Thruway in Le Roy

A semi-truck has left the roadway and traveled into the trees on the Thruway in the area of mile marker 392 in the westbound lane.

The driver has been ejected and is unconscious.

Le Roy fire and Le Roy ambulance dispatched.

UPDATE 12:22 p.m.: Bergen requested to stand by in quarters with one engine.

UPDATE 12:29 p.m.: Bergen requested to fill in one engine at Le Roy Fire Hall.

UPDATE 1:48 p.m.: Statement from Troop T, State Police: