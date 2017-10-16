Online News. Community Views.

October 16, 2017 - 9:12am

Truck driver cited for improper right turn in accident on Route 77

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, pembroke, news.

A driver of a liquid transport truck was cited for alleged failure to properly position his truck in his lane of travel for a right-hand turn Friday morning in connection with a truck vs. car accident on Route 77 in front of the Flying-J.

Cedric T. Hamilton, 45, of Chattanooga, Tenn., was cited following an investigation of the accident by Sgt. Ron Meides.

According to the accident report, Hamilton exited the Flying-J parking lot and was heading north on Route 77 in the center left-turn-only lane. Hamilton then allegedly initiated a right-hand turn into the driveway of the Econo Lodge truck parking lot. 

The truck struck the driver's front corner of a 2010 Infinity SUV driven by Jason Stanton, 39, of Lockport.

Neither Stanton nor Hamilton were injured as a result of the accident.

(Initial Report)

