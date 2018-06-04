Twenty arrests announced at Kendrick Lamar concert at Darien Lake

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during the Kendrick Lamar Concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Sunday:

Jack E. Katzman, 20, Addison Drive, St. Catherines Ontario, arrested for criminal mischief 3rd and criminal tampering 3rd after allegedly damaging a window to a Darien Lake camping trailer with his elbow and then entered a Darien Lake cabin and smeared blood on multiple surfaces. Jack was arraigned in Darien Town Court and remanded to jail in lieu of $500 bail.

John K. Donnell, 19, Gulick Road, Naples, was arrested for harassment 2nd after allegedly pushing a Genesee County Sheriff’s Deputy. Donnell was arraigned in Darien Town Court and remanded to jail in lieu, $100 bail.

Donovan M. McCann, 18, Cornell Avenue, Amherst, was arrested for trespass and unlawful possession of marijuana after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return and then was found to be in possession of a quantity of marijuana. McCann was arraigned in Darien Town Court and remanded to jail in lieu of $500 bail.

Zachary F. Perkins, 22, Beilman Court, Hamburg, was arrested for criminal possession ofa Controlled Substance 7th after allegedly being found in possession, cocaine.

Zachary J. Black, 21, Woodbine Avenue, West Seneca, was arrested for trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Graham S. Schild, 18, Chatham Woods, Pittsford, was arrested for criminal trespass 3rd after allegedly entering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Donald C. Bielefeld, 19, Humboldt Place, Depew, was arrested for criminal trespass 3rd after allegedly entering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Marissa L. Hayes, 19, Mark Drive, N. Tonawanda, was arrested for criminal trespass 3rd and trespass after allegedly entering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return twice.

Rani V. Patel, 18, Beresford Court, Williamsville, was arrested for trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Matthew J. Mruk, 20, Arrowood Lane, Orchard Park, was arrested for trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Matthew E. Poblocki, 20, N. Transit Hill, Depew, was arrested for trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Allison J. Attea, 19, Lockhart Circle, Buffalo, was arrested for trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Hailey J. Miller, 18, Silent Meadow Lane, Orchard Park, was arrested for trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Kathryn A. Clancy, 19, Charles Drive, Camillus, was arrested for trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Gordon H. Nelson, 21, Brookhaven Terrace, Rochester, was arrested for trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Bradley L. Logan, 18, Newton Road, Hamburg, was arrested for trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Alexander D. Jennings, 18, East River Road, Grand Island arrested for harassment 2nd after allegedly striking a Darien Lake Medic inside the venue.

Joshua J. Mase, 26, Farnsworth Avenue, Oakfield, was arrested for criminal trespass 3rd after allegedly entering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Lindsey E. Tomasak, 17, Transit Road, Orchard Park, was arrested for trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Alexis R. Skowron, 19, Hall Road, Elma, was arrested for trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.