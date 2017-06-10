Two adults and teen arrested following disturbance on Holland Avenue, Batavia

Jaequele Tomlin

A melee on Holland Avenue on Friday evening involved multiple underage youths and a BB gun, and when police arrived, two adults got involved, and then, there was a kitchen fire.

The result: Two adults and one juvenile arrested, at least one person taken to a hospital and a ruined dinner.

The adults charged were Jaequele M. Tomlin, 22, of East Main Street, Batavia, and Lionel J. Anderson, Sr., 45, of Oak Street, Batavia.

Tomlin is charged with disorderly conduct, attempted assault 2nd, obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

Anderson was charged with disorderly conduct.

Batavia PD, along with troopers and deputies, responded to a report of multiple individuals involved in a fight with at least one weapon involved at 4:37 p.m.

Once police arrived, another fight broke out.

That fight allegedly involved the adults, and Tomlin allegedly then fought with officers on scene.

A 16-year-old is also charged with criminally using drug paraphernalia.

A witness said the fight started on Holland Avenue, with several youths taking off their shirts and engaging each other in a physical fight.

One youth reportedly shot another youth with a BB gun.

The person shot was a juvenile and his name has not been released.

Police said there was one injury as a result of the shots, but did not specify who was shot. The victim was treated and released at UMMC.

As police were attempting to sort out the incident, a kitchen fire broke out at 23 Holland Avenue and a woman came out of the house complaining that with all the commotion, she wasn't able to pay attention to cooking dinner.

City Fire was already on scene to assist with medical issues and firefighters quickly dealt with the fire and kept it from spreading.

The fire seems to have started with a pot on the stove and spread to the wall behind a microwave.

Tomlin was ordered held without bail.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they don't anticipate releasing more information until the coming week.

(Initial Report)