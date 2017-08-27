Two arrests at Green Day concert

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during the Green Day Concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Saturday:

Dustin R. Waldmiller, 23 of Harding Road, Williamsville, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after allegedly being found in possession of marijuana.

Thomas J. Pilarz, 27, of Appletree Courts, Cheektowaga, is charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly causing a disturbance in the venue parking lot.