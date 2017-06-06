Online News. Community Views.

June 6, 2017 - 6:02pm

Two arrests at Jason Aldean concert on Saturday

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, darien lake, Darien, news, darien lake performing arts center.

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during the Jason Aldean concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Saturday.

Brandon Guevara, 27, of Montana Lane, Clifton Springs, is charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after allegedly causing a disturbance at the concert venue, striking a Live Nation security officer and then resisting arrest. Guevara was arraigned in Darien Court and put in jail in lieu of $1,000 bail.

James M Craft II, 42, of Baxter Avenue, Alden, is charged with harassment, 2nd, after allegedly grabbing and shoving a Darien Lake security officer in the venue parking lot.

