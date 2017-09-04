Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

September 4, 2017 - 2:47pm

Two car accident in the Village of Le Roy

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, accident, news, notify.

A two-car accident with a possible head injury is reported in the area of 93 West Main St., Le Roy.

Le Roy Fire and Le Roy Ambulance dispatched.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

September 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button