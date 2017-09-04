September 4, 2017 - 2:47pm
Two car accident in the Village of Le Roy
A two-car accident with a possible head injury is reported in the area of 93 West Main St., Le Roy.
Le Roy Fire and Le Roy Ambulance dispatched.
A two-car accident with a possible head injury is reported in the area of 93 West Main St., Le Roy.
Le Roy Fire and Le Roy Ambulance dispatched.
Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments