A two-car accident with injuries is reported in the area of 10778 Alexander Road, Attica.

There is no entrapment.

The location is in front of Mooche's Auto Glass.

Alexander Fire and Ambulance responding along with Mercy EMS.

Traffic on Route 98 is being shut down in both directions.

UPDATE 5:50 p.m.: Correction: No Mercy ambulances available. Bethany's ambulance was dispatched. A chief on scene says Bethany can stand by in its hall.