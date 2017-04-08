Online News. Community Views.

April 8, 2017 - 6:16pm

Two-car accident reported on East Main Street, Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, batavia, news.

A two-car accident is reported in the area of 311 East Main St., Batavia.

A first responder reports minor damage, no injuries.

City Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

