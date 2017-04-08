April 8, 2017 - 6:16pm
Two-car accident reported on East Main Street, Batavia
A two-car accident is reported in the area of 311 East Main St., Batavia.
A first responder reports minor damage, no injuries.
City Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.
A two-car accident is reported in the area of 311 East Main St., Batavia.
A first responder reports minor damage, no injuries.
City Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.
Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments