Two-car accident with injury and entrapment reported in front of the Flying J

A two-car accident with entrapment and injuries is reported on Route 77 in front of the Flying J, Pembroke.

Pembroke fire and Indian Falls fire dispatched.

Two ambulances requested to the scene.

UPDATE 11:12 p.m.: Two people entrapped, including the driver. The other in a backseat. All other occupants out of the vehicles.

UPDATE 11:15 p.m.: Ambulance from Darien requested, non-emergency.

UPDATE 11:26 p.m.: First patient extricated.

UPDATE 11:27 p.m.: Second patient extricated.