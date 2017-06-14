June 14, 2017 - 5:08pm
Two dogs locked in SUV at Walmart with windows up
Two dogs are locked in a Black Ford Explorer in Row 7 at Walmart with the windows rolled up.
A deputy has been dispatched.
Two dogs are locked in a Black Ford Explorer in Row 7 at Walmart with the windows rolled up.
A deputy has been dispatched.
Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments