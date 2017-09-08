Two federal grants passed through state to Genesee County for emergency management

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office today announced the distribution of $220 federal grants to support counterterrorism and emergency preparedness throughout the state, including grants totaling $142,325 for Genesee County.

The first grant is $114,967 from the State Homeland Security Program.

Tim Yaeger, emergency management coordinator for Genesee County said the funds will be used to maintain, support and enhance the services of the Emergency Management Office, Fire Coordinators Office, and Law Enforcement.

"Our projects for this funding are still being finalized as we were just informed of the award," Yaeger said.

The county is also receiving an Emergency Management Performance Grant of $27,358.

The EMPG grant is used to off-set the cost of personnel for the office of emergency management in Genesee County, Yaeger said.

"The safety and security of New Yorkers is the number one priority of this administration, and we will continue to ensure our first responders receive the very best training and equipment, as we focus on statewide preparedness to keep our communities safe," Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement released by his office. "This federal funding is essential to every county across the state, and I thank our local, state and federal officials for helping bring these grants to New York, as we work to protect visitors and residents in the Empire State."