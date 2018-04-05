Two men who reportedly fled police get to meet K-9 'Destro'

Two men who reportedly led law enforcement in Livingston County on a chase and were later spotted by a deputy in Genesee County allegedly tried to flee on foot after a one-vehicle car crash at Route 262 and Bank Street Road in Byron at 4 a.m.

Their effort led to a manhunt, joined by Deputy Chris Erion and K-9 "Destro." As a result, both men required treatment at UMMC for dog bites, according to Chief Deputy Joseph Graff.

One of the men apparently had a prior stomach injury and was reportedly throwing up blood at the scene. As of this afternoon, he was still a patient at UMMC. The other man, Michael Collier, 45, of Rochester, was arraigned this morning on charges of criminal possession of stolen property, fleeing a police officer 3rd, reckless driving, and aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd.

Charges are pending against the man still in the hospital.

Graff said the incident started after Sheriff's dispatch was notified of a chase in Livingston County.

A deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description of the Livingston County vehicle but did not initiate a chase. Instead, the deputy followed the vehicle.

It crashed at Bank Street Road and Route 262 in Byron and the occupants tried to flee.

Erion and Destro were dispatched to the scene. One subject was captured quickly and the other remained on the loose for a little while. When the each of the subjects was found, Destro initiated a bite and hold to help incapacitate them so they could be taken into custody.

Graff said the bite injuries were not serious.

(Initial Report)