A Mercy medic has been dispatched to what was first reported as a non-injury, property-damage accident involving two cars at 4857 Ellicott Street Road, Batavia.

Town of Batavia was also called to deal with a fuel leak.

Town of Batavia has also just been dispatched to an accident on Assemblyman R. Steven Hawley Drive and Medtech Drive for a two-car accident.

Mercy EMS also summoned.