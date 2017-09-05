Two projects on GCEDC agenda for Thursday

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) will consider approving incentives for a $5.5 million capital investment by Yancey Fancy and a $2.6 million capital investment by Gateway GS, LLC. Both matters will be considered at the September 7, 2017 GCEDC board meeting.

Gateway GS, LLC has applied for approximately $140,000 for sales tax and mortgage tax incentives for the new company’s proposed 25,000 sq. ft. spec building at the Gateway II office park.

Yancey Fancy is proposing to invest $5.5 million to expand and renovate the Kutters Cheese facility on Main Road in Pembroke. The project is expected to create 15 new jobs. Yancey Fancy has applied for approximately $1.2 million in sales, and property tax exemptions.

All GCEDC Board meetings are open to the public. The September 7, 2017 meeting will take place in the Innovation Zone board room on 99 Medtech Dr. starting at 4p.m.