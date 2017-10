A two-vehicle accident, with one vehicle on its side, with unknown injuries, is reported in the area of 7624 Oak Orchard Road, Elba.

That's near Lockport Road.

Elba Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 8:20 p.m.: Byron's ambulance requested to the scene.

UPDATE 8:28 p.m.: Mercy Flight is landing.

UPDATE 8:57 p.m.: Mercy Flight in route to Strong