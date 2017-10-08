October 8, 2017 - 8:01pm
Two-vehicle accident reported on Lewiston Road
A two-vehicle accident, unknown injuries, is reported in the area of 7624 Lewiston Road, near Batavia Oakfield Townline Road.
Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS responding.
