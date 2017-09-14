UMMC announces new chief medical officer

Press release:

Rochester Regional Health is pleased to announce Tara L. Gellasch, MD, has been named Chief Medical Officer for United Memorial Medical Center, effective October 1.

Dr. Gellasch will oversee the medical staff office, graduate medical education, and pastoral care at UMMC. She will focus on the continued support and growth of the medical team and the facilitation of expertise sharing across Rochester Regional Health. In addition to her role as Chief Medical Officer, she will serve as medical director of the Women’s Care Centers. “We are looking forward to Dr. Gellasch joining our successful team and bringing her medical expertise and innovative perspective to United Memorial Medical Center,” said Dan Ireland, President. “Dr. Gellasch’s leadership will allow UMMC to further advance our clinical excellence and her passion for caring for each patient reinforces our commitment to the community and families we serve.”

Previously, Dr. Gellasch served as associate chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology and lead physician for The Women’s Center at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Prior to that she served as medical director for The Women’s Health Practice at the University of Rochester, where she managed clinical and administrative staff and coordinated continuity clinic for obstetrics and gynecology residents. From 2009 to 2012, Dr. Gellasch held faculty and committee positions for the Rochester General Medical Group (now known as the Rochester Regional Medical Group).

Dr. Gellasch earned her medical degree from McGill University in Quebec in 2001 and completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Emery University in Atlanta in 2005. She is a fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Gellasch succeeds Michael Merrill, MD, who resigned earlier this year.