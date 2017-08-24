UMMC Intensive Care Unit wins critical care award

Press release:

The Intensive Care Unit at United Memorial Medical Center and the Intensive Nursing Care Unit at Unity Hospital both received silver-level Beacon Awards for Excellence from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN). These two awards bring Rochester Regional’s total earned to seven which is the most for any health system in New York State. The Beacon Award for Excellence recognizes hospital units that utilize measurable practices to improve patient and family outcomes and experience.

“It’s an outstanding accomplishment to have seven Beacon Awards bestowed on our health system family. These awards further exhibit our commitment to nursing excellence,” said Debbie Stamps, EdD, vice president, Quality, Safety & Innovation at Rochester Regional Health. “Our nurses, in every location, deserve recognition for the amazing work they do each day, hour, and minute on behalf of our patients and their families.”

Previous Rochester Regional Health Beacon Awards for Excellence:

• Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) at Rochester General Hospital: Silver-level

• Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital: Silver-level

• Cardiothoracic Intensive Care Unit (CTICU) at Rochester General Hospital: Silver-level

• Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Unity Hospital: Silver-Level

• Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU) at Rochester General Hospital: Gold-level

Rochester Regional can reapply for these prestigious designations at the expiration of each three-year term.