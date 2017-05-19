United Way race series begins Sunday with TVFCU 5K

Press release:

The United Way is proud to announce the 2017 United Way Race Series and Genesee County Runner of the Year Award. This years series will include 9 races and is sponsored by LaCivita Enterprises. The series begins this Sunday with the TVFCU 5K . Other races in the series include:

May 21st, TVFCU 5k, 3.1 miles

June 3rd, All Babies Cherished Run Baby Run 5K, 3.1 miles

July 4th, Kiwanis Independence Day 5k, 3.1 miles

July 15th, The OATKA 5K, 3.1 miles

August 19th, Don Carroll Toys for Kids 5k , 3.1 miles

September 4th, Jaycees Labor Day 5k, 3.1 miles

September 16th, ARC Friends and Family 5k, 3.1 miles

October 1st, Run for the ACORNS 5k, 3.1 miles

October 5th, YWCA Stiletto & Sneaker 5k, 3.1 miles

United Way Director Erik Fix says “The United Way believes that one of the keys to a successful community is the health of its people. To this end the UW has created this series with the goal of increasing the overall health and wellness of our community. In its third year, the UW Race Series and Runner of the Year Award are designed to recognize the top runners in the Genesee County region, while promoting local races, and the sport of road racing in our community”.

To be eligible for season ending awards participants must finish at least 4 events with results from a runners top 5 events scoring points. Overall and Age Group awards will be given. There is no need to register for the series. Participation in one of the events automatically qualifies you for the series. Results will be posted on the United Way website www.uwgeneseecounty.org. Additionally, a booth will be set up at each event with current standings.

Cash prizes will be presented to the top 3 overall finishers in Men’s and Women’s divisions. Prizes are as follows:

Overall Male, $300

Overall Female, $300

Runner Up Male, $150

Runner Up Female, $150

Third Place Male, $50

Third Place Female, $50-

Men and Women Age Groups – 1-3rd Places will receive non-cash awards.

If you are intersted in being a sponsor for the race series please contact UW Regional Director Erik Fix at [email protected] or call 585-356-2814.