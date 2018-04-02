Online News. Community Views.

April 2, 2018 - 10:41am

United Way seeking volunteers for Day of Caring

posted by Howard B. Owens in Day of Caring, United Way, news.

day_of_caring_committee_2017.jpg

Press release:

The United Way of Genesee County is currently accepting applications for volunteers for the 11th Annual United Way Day of Caring.

This year’s event will be held on Wednesday, May 16th. Teams of volunteers are assigned projects at area nonprofit organizations. Projects range from painting to landscape work and everything in between.

Registration forms are available at its website www.uwgeneseecounty.org.

The registration deadline is April 6th.

Photo: Submitted photo, 2017 Day of Caring Committee.

