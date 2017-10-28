Online News. Community Views.

October 28, 2017 - 4:07pm

Unneeded medications dropped off in buckets for safe disposal by law enforcement

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, news.

drugdropoffoct292017-2.jpg

More than 100 people stopped by the prescription drug drop off location at Batavia PD today, filling up five large boxes with prescription medications that will be safely destroyed by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The annual program invites residents to drop by designation locations -- today at Batavia PD, Le Roy PD, and Pembroke Town Hall (where deputies collected medications).  There are also permanent, year-round drop-off boxes at Batavia PD, Le Roy PD, the Sheriff's Office on Park Road and the State Police Barracks on West Saile Drive.

Properly disposing of unneeded medications helps keep them out of the waste streams or from being abused.

drugdropoffoct292017.jpg

