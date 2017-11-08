Online News. Community Views.

November 8, 2017 - 9:04am

Unofficial Election Totals

posted by Howard B. Owens in Election Results, Elections, news.

Here are the unofficial election totals as reported by the Genesee County Elections Commission

STATE SUPREME COURT JUSTICE  8th Judicial District (Vote for 2)
Lynn Wessel Keane: 9,608
Erin M. Peradotto: 9406
There were 32 write-in votes

District Attorney
Lawrence Friedman, 9101
There were 30 write-in votes

County Legislature District 1
John Hilchey, 734

County Legislature District 2
Robert Bausch, 1,247

County Legislature District 3
Gordon Dibble, 1,373

County Legislature District 4
Andrew Young, 1,291

County Legislature District 5
Rochelle Stein, 1,404

County Legislature District 6
Gregg Torrey, 1,096

County Legislature District 7
John Deleo, 750

County Legislature District 8
Marianne Clattenburg, 608

County Legislature District 9
Edward DeJaneiro, 415
Gary Maha, 476

City Council At-Large (vote for 3)
Eugene A. Jankowski, 1,437
Robert Bialkowski, 1,383
Adam Tabelski, 1,174
William Fava, 1,047
Bradley Eddy, 741
James Rosenbeck, 498
Lisa Whitehead, 492
Mark Potwora, 420

Town Justice, Alabama
Pamela J. Thurber, 299

Town Council, Alabama (vote for 2)
Jill Klotzbach, 293
William Cleveland, 264

Town Council, Alexander (vote for 2)
Eric Wagner, 344
David Miller, 358

Town of Batavia, Supervisor
Greg Post, 875

Town of Batavia, Town Clerk
Teressa Morasco, 953

Town of Batavia, Town Council, (Vote for 2)
Daniel Underhill, 882
Patti Michalak, 865

Town of Batavia, Town Highway Superintendent
Thomas Lichtenthal, 913

Town of Bergen, Supervisor
Ernest  Haywood, 517

Town of Darien, Town Council (Vote for 2)
Anne Sapienza, 339
Mark Anderson, 341
James Starowitz, 466

Town Justice, Bethany
Joseph D. Nowakowski, 148
Thomas R. McBride, 232

Town Council, Bethany (vote for 2)
Daniel Street, 278
Diane Fowler, 263

Supervisor, Town of Byron
Gerald Heins, 143
Roger Rouse, 329

Town Clerk, Town of Byron
Debra Buck, 557

Town Justice, Town of Byron
Daniel M. DiMatteo, 486

Town Council, Town of Byron (Vote for 2)
Suzanne Fuller, 493
Jeffrey Thompson, 486

Town Highway Superintendent, Town of Byron
Brian Forsyth, 521

Town Clerk, Town of Darien
Alice Calmes, 529

Town Council, Town of Darien (vote for 2)
David Krzemien, 337
Michael Fix, 434

Supervisor, Town of Elba
Donna Hynes, 293

Town Council, Town of Elba (vote for 2)
Daniel Coughlin, Jr., 314
Chantal Zambito, 239

Town Justice, Town of Le Roy
Micheal T. Welsh, 863
John R. Duyssen, 942

Town Council, Town of Le Roy (vote for 2)
Ninja-Aileene M. Calhoun, 780
David Paddock, 967
Robert Stiles, 598
James Farnholz, 1,071

Supervisor, Town of Oakfield
Carol L. Glor, 409

Town Justice, Town of Oakfield
Thomas Graham, 435

Town Council, Town of Oakfield, (vote for 2)
Kim Wolcott, 414
Matthew Martin, 396

Town Council, Town of Pavilion (vote for 2)
Mark Heineman, 370
Donald Oberlin, 364

 

Town Justice, Town of Pembroke
Edwin F. Mileham, Jr, 762

Town of Council, Town of Pembroke
Edward Arnold, 711
K. Warren Clark, 699

Town Clerk, Town of Stafford
Julie Scheuerlein, 441
Michelle McEwen, 170

Town Council, Town of Stafford
Jacqueline Cavanaugh, 232
Ronald Panek, 411
Robert Mattice, 413

Town Highway Superintendent, Town of Stafford
Steven Boldt, 529

