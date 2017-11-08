Unofficial Election Totals
Here are the unofficial election totals as reported by the Genesee County Elections Commission
STATE SUPREME COURT JUSTICE 8th Judicial District (Vote for 2)
Lynn Wessel Keane: 9,608
Erin M. Peradotto: 9406
There were 32 write-in votes
District Attorney
Lawrence Friedman, 9101
There were 30 write-in votes
County Legislature District 1
John Hilchey, 734
County Legislature District 2
Robert Bausch, 1,247
County Legislature District 3
Gordon Dibble, 1,373
County Legislature District 4
Andrew Young, 1,291
County Legislature District 5
Rochelle Stein, 1,404
County Legislature District 6
Gregg Torrey, 1,096
County Legislature District 7
John Deleo, 750
County Legislature District 8
Marianne Clattenburg, 608
County Legislature District 9
Edward DeJaneiro, 415
Gary Maha, 476
City Council At-Large (vote for 3)
Eugene A. Jankowski, 1,437
Robert Bialkowski, 1,383
Adam Tabelski, 1,174
William Fava, 1,047
Bradley Eddy, 741
James Rosenbeck, 498
Lisa Whitehead, 492
Mark Potwora, 420
Town Justice, Alabama
Pamela J. Thurber, 299
Town Council, Alabama (vote for 2)
Jill Klotzbach, 293
William Cleveland, 264
Town Council, Alexander (vote for 2)
Eric Wagner, 344
David Miller, 358
Town of Batavia, Supervisor
Greg Post, 875
Town of Batavia, Town Clerk
Teressa Morasco, 953
Town of Batavia, Town Council, (Vote for 2)
Daniel Underhill, 882
Patti Michalak, 865
Town of Batavia, Town Highway Superintendent
Thomas Lichtenthal, 913
Town of Bergen, Supervisor
Ernest Haywood, 517
Town of Darien, Town Council (Vote for 2)
Anne Sapienza, 339
Mark Anderson, 341
James Starowitz, 466
Town Justice, Bethany
Joseph D. Nowakowski, 148
Thomas R. McBride, 232
Town Council, Bethany (vote for 2)
Daniel Street, 278
Diane Fowler, 263
Supervisor, Town of Byron
Gerald Heins, 143
Roger Rouse, 329
Town Clerk, Town of Byron
Debra Buck, 557
Town Justice, Town of Byron
Daniel M. DiMatteo, 486
Town Council, Town of Byron (Vote for 2)
Suzanne Fuller, 493
Jeffrey Thompson, 486
Town Highway Superintendent, Town of Byron
Brian Forsyth, 521
Town Clerk, Town of Darien
Alice Calmes, 529
Town Council, Town of Darien (vote for 2)
David Krzemien, 337
Michael Fix, 434
Supervisor, Town of Elba
Donna Hynes, 293
Town Council, Town of Elba (vote for 2)
Daniel Coughlin, Jr., 314
Chantal Zambito, 239
Town Justice, Town of Le Roy
Micheal T. Welsh, 863
John R. Duyssen, 942
Town Council, Town of Le Roy (vote for 2)
Ninja-Aileene M. Calhoun, 780
David Paddock, 967
Robert Stiles, 598
James Farnholz, 1,071
Supervisor, Town of Oakfield
Carol L. Glor, 409
Town Justice, Town of Oakfield
Thomas Graham, 435
Town Council, Town of Oakfield, (vote for 2)
Kim Wolcott, 414
Matthew Martin, 396
Town Council, Town of Pavilion (vote for 2)
Mark Heineman, 370
Donald Oberlin, 364
Town Justice, Town of Pembroke
Edwin F. Mileham, Jr, 762
Town of Council, Town of Pembroke
Edward Arnold, 711
K. Warren Clark, 699
Town Clerk, Town of Stafford
Julie Scheuerlein, 441
Michelle McEwen, 170
Town Council, Town of Stafford
Jacqueline Cavanaugh, 232
Ronald Panek, 411
Robert Mattice, 413
Town Highway Superintendent, Town of Stafford
Steven Boldt, 529
