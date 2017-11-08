Here are the unofficial election totals as reported by the Genesee County Elections Commission

STATE SUPREME COURT JUSTICE 8th Judicial District (Vote for 2)

Lynn Wessel Keane: 9,608

Erin M. Peradotto: 9406

There were 32 write-in votes

District Attorney

Lawrence Friedman, 9101

There were 30 write-in votes

County Legislature District 1

John Hilchey, 734

County Legislature District 2

Robert Bausch, 1,247

County Legislature District 3

Gordon Dibble, 1,373

County Legislature District 4

Andrew Young, 1,291

County Legislature District 5

Rochelle Stein, 1,404

County Legislature District 6

Gregg Torrey, 1,096

County Legislature District 7

John Deleo, 750

County Legislature District 8

Marianne Clattenburg, 608

County Legislature District 9

Edward DeJaneiro, 415

Gary Maha, 476

City Council At-Large (vote for 3)

Eugene A. Jankowski, 1,437

Robert Bialkowski, 1,383

Adam Tabelski, 1,174

William Fava, 1,047

Bradley Eddy, 741

James Rosenbeck, 498

Lisa Whitehead, 492

Mark Potwora, 420

Town Justice, Alabama

Pamela J. Thurber, 299

Town Council, Alabama (vote for 2)

Jill Klotzbach, 293

William Cleveland, 264

Town Council, Alexander (vote for 2)

Eric Wagner, 344

David Miller, 358

Town of Batavia, Supervisor

Greg Post, 875

Town of Batavia, Town Clerk

Teressa Morasco, 953

Town of Batavia, Town Council, (Vote for 2)

Daniel Underhill, 882

Patti Michalak, 865

Town of Batavia, Town Highway Superintendent

Thomas Lichtenthal, 913

Town of Bergen, Supervisor

Ernest Haywood, 517

Town of Darien, Town Council (Vote for 2)

Anne Sapienza, 339

Mark Anderson, 341

James Starowitz, 466

Town Justice, Bethany

Joseph D. Nowakowski, 148

Thomas R. McBride, 232

Town Council, Bethany (vote for 2)

Daniel Street, 278

Diane Fowler, 263

Supervisor, Town of Byron

Gerald Heins, 143

Roger Rouse, 329

Town Clerk, Town of Byron

Debra Buck, 557

Town Justice, Town of Byron

Daniel M. DiMatteo, 486

Town Council, Town of Byron (Vote for 2)

Suzanne Fuller, 493

Jeffrey Thompson, 486

Town Highway Superintendent, Town of Byron

Brian Forsyth, 521

Town Clerk, Town of Darien

Alice Calmes, 529

Town Council, Town of Darien (vote for 2)

David Krzemien, 337

Michael Fix, 434

Supervisor, Town of Elba

Donna Hynes, 293

Town Council, Town of Elba (vote for 2)

Daniel Coughlin, Jr., 314

Chantal Zambito, 239

Town Justice, Town of Le Roy

Micheal T. Welsh, 863

John R. Duyssen, 942

Town Council, Town of Le Roy (vote for 2)

Ninja-Aileene M. Calhoun, 780

David Paddock, 967

Robert Stiles, 598

James Farnholz, 1,071

Supervisor, Town of Oakfield

Carol L. Glor, 409

Town Justice, Town of Oakfield

Thomas Graham, 435

Town Council, Town of Oakfield, (vote for 2)

Kim Wolcott, 414

Matthew Martin, 396

Town Council, Town of Pavilion (vote for 2)

Mark Heineman, 370

Donald Oberlin, 364

Town Justice, Town of Pembroke

Edwin F. Mileham, Jr, 762

Town of Council, Town of Pembroke

Edward Arnold, 711

K. Warren Clark, 699

Town Clerk, Town of Stafford

Julie Scheuerlein, 441

Michelle McEwen, 170

Town Council, Town of Stafford

Jacqueline Cavanaugh, 232

Ronald Panek, 411

Robert Mattice, 413

Town Highway Superintendent, Town of Stafford

Steven Boldt, 529