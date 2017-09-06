Online News. Community Views.

September 6, 2017 - 8:36pm

UPDATED -- FOUND: Missing chocolate lab puppy in Oakfield

posted by Howard B. Owens in pets, animals, Oakfield, news.

img_4872missingchoclab.jpg

Nicole Shultz bought one of her daughters a chocolate lab puppy for her birthday and more than a day ago it got out and ran into a cornfield on Maltby Road in Oakfield.

The family hasn't seen the puppy since and is asking for help in locating it and getting it back home.

Shultz said people have told her they've seen the puppy in the area, but they haven't been able to subsequently locate it.

They've put up signs at different locations in the area and left trails of food to get her back home.

"We miss her dearly," Shultz said.

Shultz can be reached at (585) 813-8864.

UPDATED 8:34 p.m.: The puppy is back home. A farmer cutting hay in a field spotted her and the owners tracked her down and caught her and took her home.

