UPDATED: Lake effect snow warning issued for Wednesday

NOTE: I received an email from the National Weather Service just before posting this, but none of the weather sites have confirming information.

NOTE 2: Actually, it was from the Weather Channel. It was apparently a test. It contained info at the bottom of the email about testing a new feature, but I thought that pertained to the link to a new mapping system. Apparently, it was the entire email alert.

A lake effect snow warning has been issued starting at 1 p.m., Wednesday and continuing through 1 a.m., Thursday.

Accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected early Wednesday afternoon with another 1 to 3 inches Wednesday night, with a storm total of 3 to 7 inches.

Winds from the west at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Visibility will be near zero at times in areas of localized blizzard conditions.