UPDATED: Lake effect snow warning issued for Wednesday
NOTE: I received an email from the National Weather Service just before posting this, but none of the weather sites have confirming information.
NOTE 2: Actually, it was from the Weather Channel. It was apparently a test. It contained info at the bottom of the email about testing a new feature, but I thought that pertained to the link to a new mapping system. Apparently, it was the entire email alert.
A lake effect snow warning has been issued starting at 1 p.m., Wednesday and continuing through 1 a.m., Thursday. Accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected early Wednesday afternoon with another 1 to 3 inches Wednesday night, with a storm total of 3 to 7 inches. Winds from the west at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Visibility will be near zero at times in areas of localized blizzard conditions. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s with lows around 10 degrees.
Is this an old post?
From NWS:
Wednesday, Partly Sunny with a high near 46. SW winds 9 to 18 mph, gusts to 34 mph
Wednesday Night, Showers likely after 4 AM, Cloudy with a low of 43. South winds 11 to 14 mph. 60% chance of precipitation.
I received an email from the National Weather Service just before posting this, but no weather site has confirming information.
