Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 10, 2017 - 9:12am

UPDATED: Lake effect snow warning issued for Wednesday

posted by Howard B. Owens in weather, news.

NOTE: I received an email from the National Weather Service just before posting this, but none of the weather sites have confirming information.

NOTE 2: Actually, it was from the Weather Channel. It was apparently a test. It contained info at the bottom of the email about testing a new feature, but I thought that pertained to the link to a new mapping system.  Apparently, it was the entire email alert.

A lake effect snow warning has been issued starting at 1 p.m., Wednesday and continuing through 1 a.m., Thursday.

Accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected early Wednesday afternoon with another 1 to 3 inches Wednesday night, with a storm total of 3 to 7 inches.

Winds from the west at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Visibility will be near zero at times in areas of localized blizzard conditions. 

Temperatures will be in the mid-20s with lows around 10 degrees.

January 10, 2017 - 10:59am
Timothy Hens
Timothy Hens's picture
Offline
Last seen: 1 hour 16 min ago
Joined: Jun 1 2009 - 10:01am

Is this an old post?

From NWS:

Wednesday, Partly Sunny with a high near 46. SW winds 9 to 18 mph, gusts to 34 mph
Wednesday Night, Showers likely after 4 AM, Cloudy with a low of 43. South winds 11 to 14 mph. 60% chance of precipitation.

Top
January 10, 2017 - 11:19am
Howard B. Owens
Howard B. Owens's picture
Offline
Last seen: 20 hours 14 min ago
Joined: Apr 23 2008 - 3:05pm

I received an email from the National Weather Service just before posting this, but no weather site has confirming information.

Top

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

January 2017

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button