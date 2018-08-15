Utility pole on Jackson breaks for no apparent reason
It's not clear how a utility pole on Jackson Street broke -- there is no indication it was struck -- but sparks flew according to a witness when it did break.
There isn't even much of a breeze tonight.
The call originally came in as a blown transformer but there is no transformer on the pole.
With wires down and a broken pole, Jackson is being closed between Ellicott Street and Central Avenue.
The Kwik Fill is closed after losing power.
National Grid is responding.
