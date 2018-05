An accident is reported on North Byron Road, perhaps in the area of 5500 North Byron Road, Byron.

One person has self-extricated. Another person is still in the car, possibly with broken ribs.

A utility pole is sheared off and wires are down.

UPDATE 9:41 p.m.: Both patients extricated.

UPDATE 9:53 p.m.: One patient being transported to Strong, the other to UMMC.