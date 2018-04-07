Vehicle reported upside down in water off Meadville Road, Alabama

A car is reported upside down in the water in the area of 7186 Meadville Road, Alabama

It's unknown if it's occupied or if anybody is in the area.

A caller is roadside awaiting emergency responders.

Alabama Fire and Mercy EMS responding. Law enforcement in route.

UPDATE 6:36 p.m.: Residents in the area told a trooper that the vehicle was stuck and all of the occupants were out before it went into the water. It's in water that is reportedly "moving pretty fast."

UPDATE 6:45 p.m.: Confirmed, the vehicle is empty. Reader submitted photo.