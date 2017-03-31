Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 31, 2017 - 3:41pm

Vendors at home show about ready for opening this evening

posted by Howard B. Owens in Home Show, batavia, business, news.

homeshowprep2017.jpg

Adam Steadman, with Henry H. Cook, mugs with a, um, mug, that's shaped like a toilet, in the booth for Henry H. Cook, during set up for the Genesee County Home Show, which opens this evening.

The mug will be used as a candy dispenser at the Henry H. Cook booth.

Dozens of vendors have set up booths at the Falleti Ice Arena in Batavia for the home show.

The show opens this evening at 5 p.m. and runs until 5 p.m.  Hours for Saturday are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button