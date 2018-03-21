Village of Oakfield election results

The Village of Oakfield held an election yesterday for the board of trustees and mayor.

A total of 503 ballots were cast.

David T. Boyle received 98 votes for mayor. Jeremy Yasses ran as a write-in candidate and received 75 votes. Micheal Ognibene received one write-in vote.

For trustee, there were two open positions and two candidates on the ballot. Micheal Cianfrini received 162 votes and Michele Graham received 156 votes.

Write-in votes were cast for Aaron Chamberlain (3), Robert Chamberlain (2), Douglas Hensel (1), Ronald D'Alba (1), Richard Pastecki (1), and Micheal Ognibene (3).