September 5, 2017 - 1:54pm

Vine Street main accused of selling crack cocaine

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, news, batavia, notify.
quintonspinks-mug2017.jpg
Quinton Spinks

A 33-year-old Vine Street resident has been arrested and accused of selling crack cocaine on at least two occasions to an agent of the Local Drug Task Force.

Quinton L. Spinks is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd.

He was arrested on a grand jury warrant Aug. 28.

He was jailed on $10,000 bail.

 

 

