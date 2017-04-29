Volunteer firefighters open their bay doors to visitors this weekend
Eight local volunteer fire companies are holding open houses this weekend and I was able to drop in on a couple of them today, though by the time I got to Stafford, things were just wrapping up, but the Perkins kids were still there, so we thought, we'll get a picture of them inside one of the fire trucks.
Carter, 4, was pretty done for the day and not really into it. One-year-old Elli was having none of it, but older sister Leyna, 7, was all smiles.
Below are pictures from Bethany and Town of Batavia.
Here's a list of tomorrow's open houses:
Byron Fire Department
6357 E. Main St., Byron
Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fire-related demonstrations; mutual aid exercises, plus blood pressure checks, truck tours and trying on gear.
East Pembroke Fire Dept.
2623 Main Road, East Pembroke
Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon
Elba Fire Department
4 S. Main St., Elba
Sunday
Equipment displays and station tours.
To find out more about supporting your local fire department, visit ReadyGenesee.com.
