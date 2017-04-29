Volunteer firefighters open their bay doors to visitors this weekend

Eight local volunteer fire companies are holding open houses this weekend and I was able to drop in on a couple of them today, though by the time I got to Stafford, things were just wrapping up, but the Perkins kids were still there, so we thought, we'll get a picture of them inside one of the fire trucks.

Carter, 4, was pretty done for the day and not really into it. One-year-old Elli was having none of it, but older sister Leyna, 7, was all smiles.

Below are pictures from Bethany and Town of Batavia.

Here's a list of tomorrow's open houses:

Byron Fire Department

6357 E. Main St., Byron

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fire-related demonstrations; mutual aid exercises, plus blood pressure checks, truck tours and trying on gear.

East Pembroke Fire Dept.

2623 Main Road, East Pembroke

Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon

Elba Fire Department

4 S. Main St., Elba

Sunday

Equipment displays and station tours.

To find out more about supporting your local fire department, visit ReadyGenesee.com.