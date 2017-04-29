Online News. Community Views.

April 29, 2017 - 9:32pm

Volunteer firefighters open their bay doors to visitors this weekend

posted by Howard B. Owens in fire service, batavia, Bethany, Stafford, news.

Eight local volunteer fire companies are holding open houses this weekend and I was able to drop in on a couple of them today, though by the time I got to Stafford, things were just wrapping up, but the Perkins kids were still there, so we thought, we'll get a picture of them inside one of the fire trucks.

Carter, 4, was pretty done for the day and not really into it. One-year-old Elli was having none of it, but older sister Leyna, 7, was all smiles.

Below are pictures from Bethany and Town of Batavia.

Here's a list of tomorrow's open houses:

Byron Fire Department
6357 E. Main St., Byron
Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fire-related demonstrations; mutual aid exercises, plus blood pressure checks, truck tours and trying on gear.

East Pembroke Fire Dept.
2623 Main Road, East Pembroke
Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon

Elba Fire Department
4 S. Main St., Elba
Sunday
Equipment displays and station tours.

To find out more about supporting your local fire department, visit ReadyGenesee.com.

