January 16, 2017 - 12:37pm

Volunteers turn out for MLK Day of Service at Senior Center

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Zonta Club, Americorps, batavia, news.

mlkdayofservice2017.jpg

In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, groups all over are engaging in MLK Day of Service activities, and in Batavia, Americorps and Zonta Club of Batavia came together in the Senior Center this morning to work on a couple of charitable projects.

Volunteers created birthing kits to be shipped to women in Africa and they created book bundles to give to needy children.

mlkdayofservice2017-2.jpg

mlkdayofservice2017-3.jpg

mlkdayofservice2017-4.jpg

