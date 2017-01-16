January 16, 2017 - 12:37pm
Volunteers turn out for MLK Day of Service at Senior Center
posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Zonta Club, Americorps, batavia, news.
In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, groups all over are engaging in MLK Day of Service activities, and in Batavia, Americorps and Zonta Club of Batavia came together in the Senior Center this morning to work on a couple of charitable projects.
Volunteers created birthing kits to be shipped to women in Africa and they created book bundles to give to needy children.
Recent comments