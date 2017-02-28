Water main repair planned on Tracy Avenue, Batavia

Press release:

On Wednesday, March 1, 2017 the City of Batavia Water Department will be repairing a water main on Tracy Avenue starting at 9 am. The water will be turned off on Tracy Avenue from Hart Street to North Street. We will keep water service interruption to a minimum. This work may result in a period of discolored water in this general area after service is restored. Residents should check to make sure water clarity has returned before resuming activities such as laundry which may be impacted.