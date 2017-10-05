Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
Android version
not yet available

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

October 5, 2017 - 1:23pm

Water shut off planned for Bank Street on Saturday

posted by Howard B. Owens in Bank Street, batavia, news, infrastructure.

Press release:

On Saturday, October 7, 2017 the City of Batavia Water Department along with UMMC will be replacing valves on the main water line on Bank Street. The water will be turned off on Bank Street from East Main Street to Washington Avenue. We will start work at 5 PM. We will keep water service interruption to a minimum. This work may result in a period of discolored water in this general area after service is restored. Residents should check to make sure water clarity has returned before resuming activities such as laundry which may be impacted. Bank Street will be closed to traffic from East Main Street to Washington Avenue. 

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

October 2017

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button