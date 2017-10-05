Water shut off planned for Bank Street on Saturday

Press release:

On Saturday, October 7, 2017 the City of Batavia Water Department along with UMMC will be replacing valves on the main water line on Bank Street. The water will be turned off on Bank Street from East Main Street to Washington Avenue. We will start work at 5 PM. We will keep water service interruption to a minimum. This work may result in a period of discolored water in this general area after service is restored. Residents should check to make sure water clarity has returned before resuming activities such as laundry which may be impacted. Bank Street will be closed to traffic from East Main Street to Washington Avenue.