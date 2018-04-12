'We believe in our country' says couple in Bethany during annual flag planting in their front yard

This afternoon on Old Telephone Road in Bethany, Wesley and Joan Spring were doing something they do just about every spring -- putting out American flags.

"We’re just putting out flags because we believe in America," Wesley said.

They were eager to get it done this year because of the extra traffic on Old Telphone Road with Route 20 being closed for reconstruction of the Bethany Center Road Bridge, and they wanted to get it done while the whether is good before there is more snow.

"We believe in our country," Wesley said.

"Right now, it’s in so much turmoil but we still believe in it," Joan added.