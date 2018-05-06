Who painted mid-19th century portraits of these Genesee County residents?

Sometime in the 1940s, Leslie Krajeski's uncle purchased three oil-on-canvas portraits of people who were once prominent citizens in Genesee County -- Alfred Cary, and James and Susan Kelsey. The artist did not sign the portraits.

Alfred Cary was a brother of Trumbull Cary, Batavia's original postmaster and founder of the Bank of Genesee. He was born in Connecticut in 1777 and died in Batavia in 1855. He donated the land in Oakfield for the former Cary Seminary. James and Susan Kelsey were residents of Alexander and were associated with the Genesee Wyoming Seminary, which opened in Alexander in 1845.

Krajeski called The Batavian after we did a piece about Noah North, a mid-19th century portrait artist from Alexander who painted portraits primarily in 1830s and 1840s in Genesee County and in Ohio. She wondered if these portraits could have been by North.

The portraits, however, do not seem to match the style of North. North was known as a folk artist. His style was flat and spare. Also, he painted primarily on wood. These portraits, on canvas, include backgrounds and shadows and details not visible in the North paintings available for comparison.

So, does anybody know who might have painted these portraits?