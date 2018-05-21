Online News. Community Views.

May 21, 2018 - 11:30am

Wild Rican now open inside Eli Fish Brewing Co.

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, business, news, freshLAB, Eli Fish Brewing Company.

Victor Figueroa's empanadas recipe was a big hit with the judges in the Foodie Challenge, propelling him toward winning one of two slots inside the FreshLAB restaurant incubator inside the recently opened Eli Fish Brewing Company.

Yesterday, The Wild Rican, Figueroa's Puerto Rican-flavored food stand, officially opened.

Pictured are Michael Scribner, Michelle Figueroa, Victor Figueroa, and Cristal Nunez.

