December 29, 2016 - 10:15am

William Sheron sworn is as first new Sheriff in 29 years

posted by Howard B. Owens in genesee county, news, Sheriff's Office.

With his family all around and many life-long friends in attendance, William Sheron, after 21 years as undersheriff, became Genesee County's top cop Wednesday evening during an oath-of-office event at the Old Courthouse.

Administering the oath for Sheron was Thomas Graham, town justice in Oakfield, who was Sheron's first trainer when Sheron first joined the Sheriff's Office, walking into dispatch one day in 1977 and meeting Graham as a fresh-faced 18-year-old who "had no clue as to what I was doing, no clue at all." Graham had just been promoted to deputy said, "sit down and start learning. The sooner I get you trained, the sooner I get to move on to being a deputy."

"He was the start of a career that has been just phenomenal and the best part about it have been the people," Sheron said. "You’re not going to find nicer people. Every time I’ve progressed people have stepped up and said they would help me out, ‘whatever you need, Bill.’ This is just the culmination of many, many years and I’m extremely proud to become Sheriff."

Greg Walker was sworn in as undersheriff.

Don Coleman, county coroner. 

Scott German, county treasurer.

Kevin Andrews, deputy county treasurer.

Shirley A. Gorman, assistant district attorney.

Karen Lang, county coroner.

Randy Baker, town justice, Oakfield.

December 29, 2016 - 12:02pm
raise your right hand, other right, ah never mind just swear on this bible, ah superman comic book, doesn't matter just swear to the public and follow your party's directions.

