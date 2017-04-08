Online News. Community Views.

April 8, 2017 - 6:05pm

Winner picked in annual congressional art competition

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, GCC, chris collins, NY-27, news.

collinsartshow2017.jpg

This is the winning picture in the NY-27 Congressional Art Competition, by Leah Buddenhagen, of Niagara Wheatfield Senior High School.

Buddenhagen couldn't be at the awards ceremony today at GCC because she was busy taking a college entrance exam.

Rep. Chris Collins was on hand for the awards ceremony and spent time touring the gallery and meeting individually with each of the students were able to attend.

The were 71 pictures entered into the competition from high school students from throughout the NY-27.

The show was judged by Roz Steiner Art Gallery Director Mary Jo Whitman and GCC Associate Professor of Fine Arts Heather Jones.

collinsartshow2017-2.jpg

collinsartshow2017-3.jpg

collinsartshow2017-4.jpg

collinsartshow2017-5.jpg

Runner-up, by Maya Lake, Medina High School

collinsartshow2017-6.jpg

Madeline Keenan, of Batavia High School, in front of your picture, which received an honorable mention, with her family. The other honorable mention went to Zackary Dubel, Iroquois Central High School.

